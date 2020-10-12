Shivom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, DDEX and CoinBene. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

