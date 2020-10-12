Serum Price Hits $1.34 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $66.84 million and approximately $44.11 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00011469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

