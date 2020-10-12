Sentinel Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,199.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $224,942.19 and $1,199.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.47 or 0.04851457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00052906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

