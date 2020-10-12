Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,915. The stock has a market cap of $659.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

