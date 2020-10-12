RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Trading 6.8% Higher

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.55. Approximately 116,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 460,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMBL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Aegis began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.57) by $5.04. The business had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy.

