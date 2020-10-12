Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Trading Up 7.4%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.58. 13,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 31,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.
In other Royce Global Value Trust news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce purchased 499,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,130,732.28. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
