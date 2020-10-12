Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Trading Up 7.4%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.58. 13,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 31,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce purchased 499,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,130,732.28. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 72.4% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

