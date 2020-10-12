Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 688,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,274,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REI shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ring Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

