Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 688,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,274,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on REI shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million.
Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
