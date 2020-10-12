Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading 7.9% Higher

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.28. 1,486,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 671,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $252,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $41,233.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

