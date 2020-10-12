Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.84

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $76.84, with a volume of 1120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNSHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.