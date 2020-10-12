QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $50.98 and $7.50. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.33 or 0.04853272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00053020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.