QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $78,947.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $824,317.23 and approximately $78,947.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00262579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.01470090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00156473 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

