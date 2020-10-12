ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Trading 6.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $102.41. Approximately 2,959,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,500,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 123.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 297,492 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,931.8% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $4,997,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 190.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

