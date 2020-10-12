PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 4,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 166,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Mahlab sold 17,936 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $107,974.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 370,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,375.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 894.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 61.7% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,740,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 296,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

