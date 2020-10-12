PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Trading Up 6.5%

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 4,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 166,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWFL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mahlab sold 17,936 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $107,974.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 370,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 61.7% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 84.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 368,370 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,740,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 296,585 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

