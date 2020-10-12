Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.0794 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $489,001.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 169,749,369 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

