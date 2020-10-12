Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) shares traded up 18.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.02. 558,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average session volume of 70,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $134.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

