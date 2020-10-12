Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Trading 25.3% Higher

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price shot up 25.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.03. 792,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 693% from the average session volume of 99,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

