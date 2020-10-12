Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Down 5.3%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.36. 4,611,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,106,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEIX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $476.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,743.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 50,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,653.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

