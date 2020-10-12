Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading Up 16.5%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price was up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 2,295,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,867,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The firm has a market cap of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc acquired 823,045 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $1,004,114.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 853,045 shares of company stock worth $1,024,215. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 238,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

