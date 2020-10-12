Origin Sport Hits One Day Trading Volume of $676,837.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $849,936.35 and $676,837.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000560 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

