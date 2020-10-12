Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 444,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 383,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Onespan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 1,639.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 114,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 140.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 238,523 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 31.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 480,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

