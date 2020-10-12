Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 513,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 838,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

ONCY has been the topic of several research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 284,934 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 131.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.