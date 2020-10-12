Obyte 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,856.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $23.20 or 0.00198612 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and $13,856.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000305 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

