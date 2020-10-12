Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.50

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.50 and last traded at $134.57, with a volume of 1352075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Novocure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Novocure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novocure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novocure by 85.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,772,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

