Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.80

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

