Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.80

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.
About Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.