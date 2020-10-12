Nectar (NEC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,673.22 or 1.00035123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00134977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

