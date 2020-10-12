Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.55

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.55 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MUT traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 772 ($10.09). 81,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,572. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.34 ($12.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 739.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 746.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

