Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.55

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.55 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MUT traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 772 ($10.09). 81,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,572. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.34 ($12.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 739.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 746.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64.
About Murray Income Trust
