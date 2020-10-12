Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Trading Up 6.2%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 230,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 158,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

MTCR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

There is no company description available for Metacrine, Inc.

