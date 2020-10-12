MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $617,118.48 and $56,204.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

