MaidSafeCoin Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $41.45 million and approximately $362,151.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00262816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00099375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.01469315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00156538 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.