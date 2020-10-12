LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 3,930,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,675,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 16.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

