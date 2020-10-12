Livexlive Media (LIVX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Livexlive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX):

10/6/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. "

10/3/2020 – Livexlive Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/26/2020 – Livexlive Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/25/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Livexlive Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Livexlive Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 543,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Livexlive Media Inc has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,429.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

