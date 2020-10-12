LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $56.85. 1,048,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 567,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in LivaNova by 39.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

