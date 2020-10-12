Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 516,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 251,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liquidia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $218.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

