Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Up 6.6%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 440,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 577,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

About Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.