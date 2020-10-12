Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading 14.8% Higher

Shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) shot up 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,051,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,236,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

