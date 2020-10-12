Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Trading Up 8.9%

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) was up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 13,949,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,135,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90.

