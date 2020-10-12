LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading Up 9.8%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 133,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a market cap of $110.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LAIX Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

