LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading Up 9.8%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 133,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that LAIX Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

