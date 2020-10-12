Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.34

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

KHNGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

