Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.31. 164,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 55,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

