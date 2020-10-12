Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.43

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 10593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

