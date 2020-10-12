KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.81

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 3650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIGRY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KION GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.53.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

