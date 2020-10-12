Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) shares rose 17.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 983,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 190,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 41,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 37.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85,549 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 22.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,991,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.