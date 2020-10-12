HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Trading Up 5.2%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 15,244,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,270,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

