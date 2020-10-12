Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $41.98. 339,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 130,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

