Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post $40.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $146.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $308.10 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $316.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen acquired 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $104,855.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 132,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,072.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 138,296 shares of company stock worth $3,380,687 over the last three months.

HRMY stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 216,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,451. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.