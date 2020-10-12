Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 2,072,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,609,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 517.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 1,289.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 165,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

