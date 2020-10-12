Greif (NYSE:GEF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.19. Approximately 196,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 229,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Greif alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.