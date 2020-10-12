Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Trading 11.5% Higher

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) shares rose 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,492,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,026,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

